Even as Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2 continues to break records at the box office, having grossed approximately PKR 590 million (Dh17.4 million) already, actor-producer Humayun Saeed and his third-time lucky director Nadeem Baig have quietly moved on to their next project.

The duo were in London recently, where they scouted for locations for their next venture, which is said to be a romantic comedy starring Saeed (who else?) in the lead.

What’s more, Saeed’s favourite screenwriter Vasay Chaudhry is scripting the movie. The leading lady and the rest of the cast are not known yet, but it should be interesting to see if Saeed, Baig and Chaudhry’s faithful trio can work their magic yet again.