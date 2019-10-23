Former Pakistan cricket captain, Wasim Akram Image Credit: Supplied

Hailed as the best left-arm fast bowler of all times, former Pakistani cricketer turned coach and commentator, Wasim Akram is now going to try his hand at acting.

According to sources, he has signed on ad filmmaker and sitcom director Faisal Qureshi’s debut feature, titled Money Back Guarantee. Both Qureshi and Akram have previously worked together on a number of TV commercials.

In what ought to be called a casting coup of sorts, Qureshi has roped in heartthrob Fawad Khan to play the main lead. Joining them is Mikaal Zulfiqar, another Qureshi-camper; and fashion model Kiran Malik, whose first acting assignment, Pinky Memsaab (2018), available now on Netflix, earned her great accolades.

Malik is also due on Shaan Shahid’s long-in-the-works thriller, Zarrar. Zulfiqar, on the other hand, is a popular name in the fashion and film industry, with some acting experience in Bollywood also — he featured in U R My Jaan (2011); and had cameos in Baby (2015) and Shoot on Sight (2007). Gohar Rasheed, Mani, Javed Sheikh, Hina Dilpazir, and Afzal Rambo are part of the supporting lineup.

The list of celebrities for special appearances is no less impressive. Where Akram’s wife, Shaneira has given the nod for a guest role, director Qureshi is especially excited about wheelchair-bound artist and activist Muniba Mazari making a cameo.

The makers are also trying to approach Mahira Khan for a special appearance. The Raees girl who also recently cameoed in Asim Raza’s blockbuster Parey Hut Love and, a few years ago, in Nabeel Qureshi’s Actor In Law, is being considered to add star value to the movie.

MBG is said to be a laugh riot, in the genre of satirical comedy. It is scripted by Qureshi, who is best known for the hilarious TV show, Teen Bata Teen, and the funny gags in Ufone ad campaign.

Faisal Qureshi and Muniba Mazari Image Credit: Supplied

Qureshi will also be acting in the movie. Shoot begins in November, in Karachi, on the sets which are currently being designed. Later, team MBG is expected to fly to Thailand for the second spell.

Sources reveal that Akram has a small but pivotal role in the film — he plays nemesis to Fawad Khan’s hero. A bank robbery is also part of the plot.

What, perhaps, is more interesting is that the ladies in the film don’t necessarily play love interest to any of the male leads.

Award-winning hair and makeup artist Nabila is tasked to look after the styling of the ensemble cast members.