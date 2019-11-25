Image Credit:

Dubai is going to host the 1st Pakistan International Screen Awards at the Coca-Cola Arena, on February 7, 2020.

The announcement came recently, along with a statement by Faisal Khan, the UAE-based executive producer of the event, in which he spoke highly of the “diverse talent” from Pakistan that must be showcased on global platforms.

He also promised that PISA would be “like no other event,” and achievers in electronic and social media will also be awarded.

While talks are currently on with the biggest stars of the country such as Mahira Khan, Fawad Khan and Saba Qamar, those who have already been locked in include Ayesha Omer, Ushna Shah, Hareem Farooq, Sarwat Gilani, Imran Abbas, Shehryar Munawar, Javed Sheikh, Umair Jaswal, Junaid Khan, Sara Loren, vlogger Mooro, Strings band, Farhan Saeed and the Hocane sisters.

Popular TV show host, actor and scriptwriter Vasay Chaudhry is also expected to participate in the event.

Mehwish Hayat was also approached for the show, but the ‘Punjab Nahi Jaungi’ star declined saying she would be away on a shoot on the night of the event.