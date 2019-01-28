Well-known theatre director Dawar Mehmood’s next, titled ‘Naach Na Jaanay’, is what he terms “a prequel” to his hit play of the year 2013, ‘Aangan Terha’, which itself was an adaptation of a classic PTV comedy series by Anwar Maqsood.
According to reports, ‘Naach…’ is another collaboration of Mehmood and Maqsood. Besides, it features Yasir Hussain as the khansaama (home chef) Akber, originally played by the inimitable Saleem Nasir. A joint presentation of the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi and Mehmood’s KopyKats, the play opens in March.