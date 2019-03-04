The show is directed by Asad Jabal and scripted by Jahanzeb Qamar

7th Sky Entertainment is coming out with a drama serial that deals with a typical Pakistani society’s age-old conflict between proponents of religious values and those supporting liberal, western mores.

Titled ‘Mera Rab Waris’, the show is directed by Asad Jabal and scripted by Jahanzeb Qamar.

It features Danish Taimoor and Madiha Imam in main roles.

The supporting lineup is equally impressive: Seemi Pasha, Abid Ali, Tanveer Jamal, and Fazila Qazi, to name a few.