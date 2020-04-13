Celebrities have come forward to help renowned designer Asim Jofa to make protective suits

Minal Khan and Shaniera Akram Image Credit: Insta

The country is currently grappling with inadequate care for doctors and health-care professionals due to Coronavirus Pandemic.

Medical staff is at the front line and their safety is imperative. In order to show solidarity with Medical staff many private organization are preparing and supplying protective masks and suits to doctors. Celebrities have also came forward to help doctors from their side.

Asim Jofa

First, it was Asim Jofa famous fashion designer of Pakistan who took an initiative to stitch protective kits for doctors and medical staff that are fighting at the front line and supplying it free of cost.

Adnan Siddiqui

Adnan Siddiqui also stitched a Hazmat suit. He paid tribute to Asim Jofa for taking an initiative and praised the quality of material used in protective gears. Adnan Siddiqui also urged other people to stitch the protective gears for health workers.

Yasir Hussain

Yasir Hussain also shared a video on her Instagram account in which he was stitching a protective gear. Iqra and Yasir made a protective suit altogether and they persuaded that its time to do something practically and everyone must stitch such suits in their houses to help doctors and paramedical staff.

Shaniera Akram

Shaniera Akram also played her part in Asim Jofa’s efforts. She helped Asim Jofa’s team in stitching in her spare time. Shaniera believes that every minute in important. She also spread the word that everyone must play their part in this hour of need.

Sonya Hussain

Paying tribute! Cool. But its time to do something productive!!

Soniya Hussain also shared a video in which she is seen stitching. Sonya said that by making one or two suits we can help saving lives of two people.

Ushna Shah