Image Credit:

One of 2019’s most successful Pakistani TV shows ‘Cheekh’, which was also commended for setting new benchmarks for drama serials in terms of production value, also saw the first-time pairing of Saba Qamar and Emmad Irfani. Fans even called them by their screen names Mannat and Shayan.

So it’s no wonder that a leading fashion glossy recently roped them in for its cover shoot. Judging from what Qamar has been posting on her social media accounts, both look fabulous together.

What is ‘Cheekh’?