Peter Rosalita on 'America’s Got Talent' Image Credit: YouTube

Peter Rosalita, a UAE-born Filipino 10-year-old, seems to be a star in the making as he wowed judges during his audition on the first episode of the new season of ‘America’s Got Talent’.

Peter confidently took to the stage dressed in a crisp white suit and told judge Sofia Vergara: “I was born in Abu Dhabi, UAE, but I am a Filipino citizen.”

Despite saying he was nervous, he went on belt out the song ‘All By Myself’, made famous by Celine Dion, and got the audience roaring.

Even the usually critical judge Simon Cowell was impressed saying he got goosebumps during some parts of the rendition.

“You have an amazing voice, an amazing personality, an amazing energy. Everyone is gonna fall in love with you after this audition,” Cowell said.

Judge Heidi Klum commented on his voice saying: “It got so high you would think a glass would explode. Mariah better watch out.”

“I predict you’re gonna go far in this competition,” judge Howie Mandel said.

After all the praise, Peter got a ‘yes’ all around the panel and will be proceeding to the next round of the show.

Prior to his appearance on the show, Peter had won a number of singing contests in the UAE. In a picture posted on Instagram a few weeks ago, a young Peter can be seen raising an award. “I’m a big dreamer ever since I am 6!” the caption read.

The YouTube video of Peter’s audition was posted on June 2 and currently has more than 1.1 million views. The comments section is filled with compliments for the young star.

“Mabuhay! Keep making the Philippines proud,” one person wrote.