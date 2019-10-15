Kazakh singer appeared on ‘The World’s Best’ in America and ‘I Am A Singer’ in China

Kazakh singer-songwriter Dimash Kudaibergen, known for a wide vocal range of six octaves, is coming to Events Arena in Jumeirah Beach Hotel on November 7.

The 25-year-old vocal sensation appeared on ‘The World’s Best’ in the US and ‘I Am A Singer’ in China, where he was the youngest participant in the history of the Chinese show. Dimash will perform on a bill that also includes maestro Igor Krutoy and orchestra.

“Definitely, Dimash will be a real crowd pleaser ‘with the word’s widest vocal range’, who lets his unique sky-high voice fly and mix with sea breeze under the stars at the concert impossible to miss,” said Evgeniy Morozov, general producer at M Premiere.