Spice Girls Image Credit: GN Archives

Pull out those platform shoes and slip on that Union Jack dress to celebrate girl power once again because the Spice Girls are returning one more time with a previously unreleased track to celebrate 25 years of ‘Wannabe’.

Stop dwelling on feeling old when you can celebrate the new versions of the track that marked the debut of the all-girl band and catapulted them to super stardom. In a post on their official Instagram, details of their new EP and the unheard track have been shared.

“Wannabe is 25! To celebrate we’re releasing a limited edition vinyl and cassette, featuring: Wannabe (original single), Wannabe (Junior Vasquez remix edit), Wannabe (demo) and previously unreleased track ‘Feed Your Love’,” the post reads. “The EP will be released digitally on the 9th of July, with the vinyl and cassette following on the 23rd July.”

The party of five that spearheaded the Spice Girls included Geri Halliwell (now Horner), Emma Bunton, Victoria Adams (now Beckham), Mel C and Mel B; however, they were better known by their monikers, namely Ginger, Baby, Posh, Sporty and Scary.

Spice Girls. Image Credit: Shutterstock

According to Attitude, the previously unreleased track ‘Feed Your Love’ is a ballad that has been written by the Spice Girls and ‘Wannabe’ co-writers Richard ‘Biff’ Stannard and Matt Rowe. It is unclear why the song was never released.

The girl group shot to fame in 1996 when they dropped ‘Wannabe’ 25 years ago, which hit number one in 37 countries and kicked off their global domination in the world of music. Their debut album ‘Spice’ sold more than 23 million copies worldwide, going on to become the best-selling album by a female group in history. The group followed up their success with ‘Spiceworld’ the following year, which sold more than 14 million copies worldwide.

Their meteoric rise took a setback in 1998 when Halliwell quit the group to work on her solo career. The following album as a foursome, called ‘Forever’ (2000), didn’t achieve the success they had hoped. By the end of the year, the group went on a hiatus to go solo, with Adams quitting music after her marriage to England footballer David Beckham.

Since then, the group has reunited for two concert tours, continuing to entice fans with songs of female empowerment.

Spice Girls Image Credit: GN Archives

Last year, it was reported the Spice Girls would head out on a world tour in 2021 to mark their 25th anniversary with Mel C, Mel B, Bunton and Halliwell reuniting for the concerts that were being planned across Australia, Europe and the US. However, Beckham, who turned down their 2019 reunion tour, is said to not be involved in the shows.

It is unclear how those plans will play out with the COVID-19 pandemic affecting the world over the past year.