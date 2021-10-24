KS Chithra Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News

On Christmas eve, National Award-winning Indian singer and UAE golden visa holder KS Chithra will spread festive cheer with a live concert at the Dubai World Trade Centre, Gulf News can exclusively reveal.

Her first show after the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, titled ‘Musically Yours: A Timeless Tribute to Timeless Melodies’, will be a tribute to Indian legends including Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle, KJ Yesudas, late singer SP Balasubramaniam, Illayaraja and AR Rahman. The show, which will see her belting out their famous classics, will also weave in her own hits including ‘Kehna Hi Kya’ (from ‘Bombay’) and ‘Yeh Haseen Vaadiyan’ (from ‘Roja’).

KS Chithra

“As I am doing a tribute to all my beloved legends, I want to make sure that I should not spoil their songs ... It’s going to be a lot of hard work because practice, practice, practice is the only key,” said KS Chithra in a sit-down interview with Gulf News earlier this week.

Organised by Oberoi Middle East Events, its founder and chairman Naresh Oberoi is also helping the legendary singer to cherry pick songs for the concert.

“Nareshji has so many years of experience behind him and he knows the pulse of the UAE audience. I know he will choose all the correct songs for me, but I have to do a lot of practice,” said KS Chithra.

KS Chithra

This is the lasting appeal of KS Chitra who has sung over 25,000 songs in Indian films and received distinctions such as being honoured with the National Awards six times in her career and was bestowed the Padma Bhushan this year. But despite her lofty laurels and her rich repertoire of songs, singer KS Chithra — known as the melody queen of India — is painfully modest and humble.

“Simply put, it will be a legend’s tribute to the eternal Legends of India. ‘Musically Yours’ will be an unforgettable and unmissable performance, especially for true music aficionados - one that music lovers in the UAE will have never experienced before,” said Oberoi. The concert is backed by a twenty-member orchestra.

KS Chithra, who has performed to a packed house in the UAE in the last two decades, was in Dubai last week to receive her UAE golden visa.

“I am so pleased, honoured, and privileged to receive the Golden Visa from Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General GDRFA, Dubai ... It’s such a huge honour,” said KS Chithra, who has been a part of the Indian music scene for the last four decades.

Singer KS Chithra gets her UAE Golden Visa Image Credit: Supplied

Barring Lata Mangeshkar, she also remains the second female playback singer to have performed at the prestigious Royal Albert Hall in London.

“I promise that it’s going to be an unforgettable night for all my UAE music fans who have shown me such love and respect over the years,” said KS Chithra.

Tickets to the concert will soon be available exclusively from Platinumlist.net.