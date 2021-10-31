It’s not been a great week for musicians as both Bryan Adams and Jon Bon Jovi had to cancel their respective gig appearances due to testing positive for COVID-19.
According to Variety, country star Keith Urban had to step in for Bryan Adams at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony on October 30. Adams was set to perform in a medley of songs with Christina Aguilera, Mickey Guyton, H.E.R. honouring inductee Tina Turner but had to pull out of the ceremony last-minute due to a positive COVID-19 test.
The Canadian rocker was reportedly tested in advance of arriving in Cleveland for the festivities. All participants in the Rock Hill ceremony were required to show a negative COVID test regardless of vaccination status.
Meanwhile, Bon Jovi also tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the cancelation of an appearance and performance in Miami Beach. A rep for the musician confirmed the positive test, telling Variety, “Jon is fully vaccinated and feeling fine.”
The event, called ‘Runaway With JBJ’ and put on by Runaway Tours, was scheduled for October 29 to 31 and included an acoustic storyteller performance, Q&A and photo-op with Jon, in addition to a Halloween costume welcome party.