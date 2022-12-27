Chinese singer Jackson Wang has cancelled his Dubai show, which was set to take place on February 4.
“Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Jackson Wang performance at Dubai Coca-Cola Arena on Saturday 4th February has unfortunately been cancelled,” read a statement from organisers Top Entertainment. “All tickets will be automatically refunded to the same card used for the transaction. Kindly note refunds can take up to 21 days, so please wait before contacting your point of purchase.”
Wang, a member of popular K-pop group GOT7, was meant to bring his Magic Man World tour to the city. So far, the tour has taken him to Thailand, Singapore and Malaysia.
The 28-year-old singer has been touring with his recently released second solo album ‘Magic Man’, which features 10 tracks including ‘Blow’ and ‘Cruel’. His first solo album was 2019’s ‘Mirrors’, which hit the number 32 on the Billboard 200 in the US.