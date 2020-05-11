Viewers have a chance to submit their music for feedback from the Grammy-winning producer

Hit Boy Image Credit: Instagram

Grammy-winning ‘Sicko Mode’ producer Hit-Boy, who has worked with chart-topping stars such as Kanye, Drake and Beyonce, will be live on @Nomad_DXB’s Instagram page on May 13 to answer your questions, and give feedback on music from regional and UAE-based artists.

Hit-Boy’s productions include Kanye and Jay Z’s ‘[Expletive] in Paris’, Drake’s ‘Trophies’, Beyonce’s ‘Sorry’ and Travis Scott’s ‘Sicko Mode’, as well as the Grammy Award-winning ‘Racks in the Middle’ from Nipsey Hussle featuring Roddy Ricch.

Nomad community ambassador and music producer Mohammed Rayan Bailouni will moderate the event, which will take place from 10pm-11pm.

This will be the first session of a new digital series titled #TodaysIcons, which is a joint initiative between UAE-based community platform Nomad and concert organisers 117 Live Events, both part of Al Ahli Holding Group.

#TodaysIcons aims to bring together local and international talents to exchange dialogue.