Seventeen member S.Coups and AB6IX member Park Woo-jin have separately announced they will step away from group activities due to health-related issues.

The leader of the thirteen-member group Seventeen is on a temporary hiatus to receive treatment for anxiety, Pledis Entertainment confirmed in a statement on November 18.

According to his agency, S.Coups and his bandmates have decided that it’s ideal for him to rest and temporarily abstain from the group’s forthcoming activities.

The following day, agency Brand New Music updated fans about Park Woo-jin on AB6IX’s official fan cafe following his absence during their performance at the 2019 V Live Awards V HEARTBEAT award ceremony.

It announced that the K-Pop idol will also focus on recovering after undergoing surgery for a torn meniscus in his right knee. Therefore, he will be taking a break from his group’s scheduled activities.