Having secured two Oscars and four Grammys, along with nominations for three Emmys and a Tony, Zimmer is an institution in the world of music. His gift for crafting compositions that transcend boundaries and emotionally connect with people from all walks of life is a testament to the universal appeal of his artistry. With an impressive repertoire, he composed the music for ‘The Dark Knight’, ‘Gladiator’, ‘Top Gun Maverick’ and ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’.

“I am immensely grateful for the warm embrace Dubai gave to my music during our first performance in the city. I firmly believe that music has the power to transcend language and resonate with the deepest emotions within us. Each composition is a journey, and I am privileged to share these musical stories with audiences around the world.” said Zimmer in a statement.

The concert promises a stellar experience, featuring Hans Zimmer and his world-class band of virtuosic musicians, including Tina Guao on the cello and Pedro Eustache on the winds. The ensemble will be complemented by dancers, with the added allure of the original voices behind legendary productions such as Lisa Gerard, the original voice of Gladiator; Lebo M., the original voice of Lion King; and Loire, the original voice of Dune.

Zimmer has scored more than 500 projects across all mediums, which, combined, have grossed more than 28 billion dollars at the worldwide box office. Beyond his award-winning compositions, Zimmer is a remarkably successful touring artist, having just concluded his second “Hans Zimmer Live” European tour and performing in the Middle East at Dubai’s renowned Coca-Cola Arena for two consecutive nights as well as Formula 1’s Singapore Grand Prix. His “World of Hans Zimmer” tour, which he curated and directed, will start its latest European run of over 50 dates this March on the heels of Dune: Part Two’s release.

"Experiencing the profound impact and emotional delight brought by Hans Zimmer Live during its inaugural performance in Dubai [in 2023] was truly extraordinary. Naturally, we felt compelled to invite him back for an encore performance, with new enhancements promising an even more remarkable show. Hans Zimmer Live is an indescribable journey through music, leaving an everlasting imprint on the hearts and spirits of our guests. The magic of Hans Zimmer goes beyond the notes – it's an immersive experience that lingers, creating cherished memories." said Omar Saab, President EVI.

Registration is open at www.coca-cola-arena.com for the Hans Zimmer Live presale to secure tickets early. The presale will be open for 48 hours only, starting on February 21 at 10 am.