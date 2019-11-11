Tiwa Savage, Davido and Betty G will also take the stage at Festival Arena this weekend

Nigerian singer Burna Boy. Image Credit:

One of the UAE’s biggest Afrobeats concerts is landing in Dubai this weekend.

One Africa Music Fest 2019 returns to the city on November 15 at Dubai Festival City’s Festival Arena, with more than a dozen acts set to take the stage.

Nigerian singer-songwriter Wizkid leads the bill. The 29-year-old hit-maker got his start in 2010 with ‘Holla at Your Boy’, the first single from his debut album ‘Superstar’. What came next were tracks such as ‘Tease Me/Bad Guys’, ‘Don’t Dull’ and ‘Jaiye Jaiye’. But Wizkid first hit the global music scene in 2016, when he collaborated with Canadian rapper Drake on the hit song ‘One Dance’. The single topped the charts in 15 countries, including the US, UK and Canada.

Wizkid’s success continued to grow and landed him a major record deal in 2017 with RCA Records, under which he released his third studio album, ‘Sounds from the Other Side’. The singer’s recent collaborations also include ‘Brown Skin Girl’ with Beyonce and ‘Energy (Stay Far away)’ with Skepta.

Fellow Nigerian star Burna Boy is also heading to One Africa Fest 2019. Earlier this year, Burna Boy was named the Best International Act at the 2019 BET Awards and Apple Music’s Up Next artist. He released his fourth studio album, ‘African Giant’, in July. Burna Boy will also be performing at Sole DXB at Dubai Design District (d3) next month.

Wizkid.

Ethiopian singer Betty G is also set to burn up the stage at the packed music festival. The up-and-coming star released her debut album ‘Manew Fitsum’ in 2015. Last year, she released her sophomore record ‘Wegegta’. It received six All Africa Music Awards (Afrima) nominations, of which Betty G won Album of the Year, Revelation of the Year and Best Female Artist in East Africa.

Betty G is also known for her philanthropic work. She is one of UNHCR’s High Profile Supporters and has undertaken several projects with them.

Tiwa Savage will also perform. She relocated from Nigeria to London at a young age and started her career as a backup vocalist for singers such as George Michael and Mary J Blige. She went on to participate in ‘The X Factor UK’. After graduating from the Berklee College of Music, Savage moved back to Lagos and released her debut studio album, ‘Once Upon a Time’, in 2013.

Last year, Savage was named the Best African Act at the 2018 MTV Europe Music Awards, becoming the first female artist to win in the category.

Meanwhile, performing artist Davido is behind the 2017 hit track ‘Fall’, which this year became the longest-charting Nigerian pop song in Billboard history. It was also named one of the best 200 songs of the 2010s by Pitchfork.

Also hitting the stage at One Africa Fest 2019 are Teni, Tekno, 2 Baba Zlatan, Jah Prayzah, Akothee, Lij Michael, Linah, Diamond Platinumz, Harmonize, Eddy Kenzo, Nandy, Nhatty Man, Soujila, The Ben, Vanessa Mdee, King Promise, DJ Spinal, DJ Cuppy and DJ Obi.