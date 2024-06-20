Hip hop star Travis Scott was arrested on disorderly intoxication and trespassing charges on Thursday after a disturbance on a yacht in Miami Beach, Florida, local police said.

Miami Beach police officers took Scott, whose real name is Jacques Bermon Webster, 33, into custody at about 1.44 am local time at the city's marina, according to a police affidavit.

Officers responded to a call at the marina saying there was a fight on a yacht. They found Scott standing on the dock yelling at passengers on the vessel. Scott briefly obeyed officers commands to sit down, but continuously stood back up, officers wrote in the affidavit.

Police could sense "a strong smell of alcohol coming from the defendant's breath," they wrote. The complainant told officers that he did not want to press charges, but wanted Scott off the boat.

"Through the long walk from the vessel to the boardwalk, the defendant walked backwards yelling obscenities to the occupants of the vessel," officers wrote.

Scott's representatives could not be reached by Reuters.

Scott left the scene, but soon returned and headed back to the vessel, passing officers in the marina's parking lot who ordered him to stop. Scott was then taken into custody after he began to yell, creating a disturbance, the affidavit said.