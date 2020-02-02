Twice, Monsta X, Seventeen, Exo’s Baekhyun said to be performing

Fans may be in for a double treat of K-Pop soon. South Korean music show ‘Music Bank’ is reportedly taking its world tour to Dubai next month.

South Korean online platform Naver first broke the news of a Music Bank show in Dubai on Saturday, revealing that the KBS 2TV programme’s concert series will take place at the Coca-Cola Arena on March 21.

It also revealed popular acts Twice, Monsta X, Seventeen, Exo’s Baekhyun, and GOT7’s unit Jus2 will be performing at the 15th stop of the music show’s world tour, with more artists yet to be announced.

Gulf News tabloid! reached out to Coca-Cola Arena for confirmation but a representative is unable to comment at the moment. However, it didn’t take long for social media-savvy fans to share their enthusiasm in hopes of seeing their favourite acts.

EXO's Baekhyun.

Since 2001, the South Korean TV show has hosted overseas concert series in various cities in Japan, France, Vietnam, Germany, Chile and Turkey, among others.

The rumours follows the arena’s announcement that they would host a concert titled K-Pop Super Concert on March 20. Super Junior will headline the gig along with performances from groups NCT 127 and Laboum, reggae duo RGP and soloist Jun.

It also comes after Korean entertainment and broadcasting as a whole has taken precautionary measures to halt or postpone activities until further notice due to the Coronavirus crisis.

The weekly live music show KBS Music Bank announced that its Friday broadcast would be held without a live studio audience and reportedly suspended its pre-show arrival press photo session for health and safety reasons.

KBS’s Music Bank is considered one of the most popular music programmes in South Korea. So, the possibility of UAE hosting the renowned show speaks volumes about K-Pop’s popularity.

Its last overseas tour stop was in Hong Kong last year, featuring Park Bo-gum, Twice’s Dahyun and celebrity Janis Chan as MCs for the night.