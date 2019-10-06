The new series will mark the K-Pop star’s first ever major acting role

James Reid Image Credit:

Momoland’s Nancy will put her acting talents on display as she is set to star alongside Pilipino actor James Reid in an upcoming TV romantic drama series titled ‘Soulmate’.

Produced by Dreamscape Entertainment, the new series will mark the K-Pop star’s first ever major acting role. It will also be Reid’s first project since departing VIVA Artists Agency back in August and following his role as a judge on ‘Idol Philippines’.

The new ABS-CBN show will be directed by Antoinette Jadaone, who has previously worked with Reid on TV series’ On The Wings Of Love’ and ‘Till I Met You’, and film ‘Never Not Love You’, opposite real-life girlfriend Nadine Lustre

Though he won’t star alongside Lustre this time, the pair’s co-stars have yet to be announced in the forthcoming teleserye.

On October 4, it was also announced that Philippine’s biggest network ABS-CBN signed an exclusive partnership and co-management contract with the K-Pop girl group’s management agency, MLD Entertainment.

The Philippine-based media conglomerate will work with the South Korean company on the girls’ musical activities and management in the country and in Southeast Asia.

The ‘I’m So Hot’ act will reportedly have their own TV series in which the girls will travel and document their experiences in the country.

Momoland rose to fame with hits like ‘Baam’ and ‘Bboom Bboom’, which prompted a myriad of dance videos in the Philippines. The group has a big following in the country where they’ve performed several shows. Member Nancy also made quite an impression on local fans for her resemblance to actress Liza Soberano.