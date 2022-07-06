US heavy metal band Metallica are enjoying a Kate Bush moment after their song ‘Master of Puppets’ was used in the Netflix series ‘Stranger Things’, and they’re very happy about it.

“The way The Duffer Brothers have incorporated music into Stranger Things has always been next level, so we were beyond psyched for them to not only include “Master of Puppets” in the show, but to have such a pivotal scene built around it,” the group wrote on Instagram along with a clip of the moment where character Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) plays the track on his guitar to distract the monsters called demobats.

The band added: “We were all stoked to see the final result and when we did we were totally blown away... it’s so extremely well done, so much so, that some folks were able to guess the song just by seeing a few seconds of Joseph Quinn’s hands in the trailer!! How crazy cool is that? It’s an incredible honor to be such a big part of Eddie’s journey and to once again be keeping company with all of the other amazing artists featured in the show.”

In an interview with Variety, the ‘Stranger Things’ music supervisor Nora Felder explained how the 1986 song was incorporated into the script by executive producers Matt and Ross Duffer.

“It was another one of those ‘it has to be this song,’ moments,” Felder said. “This part of the story was anticipated to be a pivotal and especially hair-raising scene in which Eddie heroically stood tall for the fight of his life. I believe the Duffer Brothers felt that playing ‘Master of Puppets’ throughout the extended scene was the clear choice. No other song was discussed further, and we jumped in to clear it straight away.”

The renewed popularity for the song ‘Master of Puppets’ due to ‘Stranger Things’ comes soon after the show brought another 80s track back into the limelight.

British singer Kate Bush’s 1985 hit ‘Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)’ went viral on social media and topped the music charts after being featured on the 80s-set supernatural series.