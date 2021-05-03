Musician Jimi Hendrix Image Credit: AP

Fans walk out from Beach Boys concert as the Maharishi speaks

1968

The Maharishi Mahesh Yogi, an Indian guru, known for developing the Transcendental Meditation technique, performed as the co-headline act during the US tour by the Beach Boys.

However, the crowd’s reaction was so negative, it forced the organisers to cancel more than half of the remaining tour dates featuring the Maharishi.

A cult figure with several high profile friends in the music and film world, he had performed in many countries around the world including France, Switzerland, England, Scotland, Norway, Sweden, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand and parts of Africa.

He was associated with The Beatles, Rolling Stones and American filmmaker David Lynch.

The Maharishi died in his sleep of natural causes on February 5, 2008 at his residence in Vlodrop, Netherlands.

Jimi Hendrix records the iconic ‘Voodoo Chile’

1968

The Jimi Hendrix Experience recorded the iconic ‘Voodoo Chile,’ a 15-minute improvised structured jam, at the Record Plant in New York City

It was shortened the following day and featured on the record-breaking ‘Electric Ladyland’ double album and became a UK No.1 single on 21st November 1970 two months after the guitarist’s death.

Hendrix’s guitar solo on the track was voted the 11th greatest of all-time by highly respected American monthly music magazine ‘Guitar World’s’ 100 Greatest Guitar Solos.

Tony Bennett’s album is the first on CD

1986

‘The Art Of Excellence’ by American balladeer Tony Bennett, born Anthony Dominick Benedetto, became the first album to be released on CD instead of the traditional vinyl format in the US.

Bennet, who sang to customers while waiting tables as a teenager, fought in the final stages of the Second World War as a US Army Infantryman. He was drafted into the US Army in November 1944.

As a singer, he had his first had his first No. 1 hit with ‘Because of You’ in 1951 and would go on to forge an extraordinary career that has spanned more than seven decades.

Over his career, he has won 19 Grammy Awards and has sold more than 50 million records worldwide.