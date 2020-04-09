The new remix with Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria does not get a nod from creators

Masakali 2.0 Image Credit: Twitter

Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman slammed the remix version of his original song ‘Masakali’ showcased in director Rakeysh OmPrakash Mehra’s film ‘Delhi 6’. The new version — featuring actors Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria — has been blasted for its lack of originality.

“No short cuts, properly commissioned, sleepless nights, writes and re-writes. Over 200 musicians, 265 days of creative brainstorming with the aim to produce music that can last generations. A team of a director, a composer and a lyricist supported by actors, dance directors and a relentless dance crew,” tweeted Rahman, a few hours after the remix dropped. He also posted a link of the original song for his fans to highlight the gap in quality.

Director Mehra cut straight to the jugular and tweeted that the remix version will “damage your ear-drums”.

“Delhi6, the movie & its songs created with such luv & passion, let’s save the original creations for generations to come,” tweeted Mehra.

He also retweeted a post of his follower with an image of a dead pigeon (a bird that featured in his song in ‘Delhi 6’ dead and bleeding with the caption ‘Masakaali massacred’.

The original ‘Masakali’ lyricist Prasoon Joshi also implored the music giant label behind the re-mix version, T-Series, to sensitively handle the originals.

“All songs written for #Delhi 6, including #Masakali close to heart. Sad to see when original creation of A R Rahman, Prasoon K Joshi and singer Mohit Chauhan insensitively utilised,” said Joshi.

The hashtag #saynotoremixes has also been trending ever since the updated version of ‘Masakali’ was introduced.

The new version is an abysmal recreation of a wonderful song that was picturised on ‘Delhi 6’ stars Sonam K Ahuja and Abhishek Bachchan, its lead actors. While K Ahuja hasn’t directly tweeted, she extended her support and displayed solidarity with the original song creation team by retweeting Joshi’s tweet.

The new version features actors Malhotra and Sutaria trapped in a hotel room after rains in a steamy dance video. It has garnered 14 million views and the comments and reactions to the notorious re-mix has been scathing and sour. It has been sung by Tusli Kumar and Sachet Tandon. The music of the new version was created by Tanishk Bagchi.