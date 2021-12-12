A day after news broke that The Foo Fighters would be unable to perform at the Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix Yasalam after-race concert on Sunday, organisers have announced that DJ Martin Garrix and DJ Snake will step in to perform at the main event tonight.
The announcement of the new line-up comes after the original artists were unable to travel to Abu Dhabi due to unforeseen medical circumstances. A statement from the Foo Fighters read: “The band apologize for any inconvenience or disappointment caused by this unexpected turn of events.” No further details have been provided.
The Foo Fighters, originally a solo project for former Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl in 1995 following the tragic death of Kurt Cobain, is in the midst of its North American tour having performed earlier this week in Sacramento, followed by Fresno, California.
Garrix and Snake will now bring the curtain down on a full weekend of musical entertainment that saw US star Khalid, UK grime artist Stormzy and Lewis Capaldi perform at Etihad Park on Yas Island.