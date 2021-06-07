Mariah Carey Image Credit: Reuters

Singer Mariah Carey has reportedly had a falling out with rapper and music mogul Jay-Z, leading her to quit his management company Roc Nation.

The Grammy-winning singer first signed with his agency in 2017 and their argument reportedly stemmed from a discussion about her career.

Jay-Z. Image Credit: AP

“Mariah and Jay had an explosive meeting which did not go well at all. She has made it clear she wants nothing more to do with him and has called it quits with Roc Nation,” a source told The Sun. “She will formally depart in the next few weeks. It is a shame because they had done some great work in the last few years. But this meeting couldn’t have gone much worse.”

Carey’s details have also been removed from Roc Nation’s website. The source added that the 51-year-old singer has a new album and tour in the works

“There is a heavily R’n’B- influenced album being finalised at the moment and she is planning a world tour for next year, so she isn’t letting this stand in her way,” the source said.

Carey and Jay-Z have collaborated on music in the past; he featured on her 1999 track ‘Heartbreaker’ and she was on his 1999 song ‘Things That U Do’.