In a handwritten letter shared by her agency, she thanked fans for their support

Image Credit:

Woo Ji-yoon has decided to part ways from indie duo BOL4 after four years.

Last week, the duo’s agency Shofar Music confirmed the departure of the guitarist and backup vocalist in a statement, citing Woo’s personal concerns about the direction of her future career as the reason.

After lengthy discussions and persuasions with the agency and co-member, they ultimately decided to respect her wishes.

In a handwritten letter shared by her agency, Woo thanked fans for their support and love and openly admitted she’s been thinking of leaving for some time after much consideration.

Bandmate and lead vocalist Ahn Ji Young will continue performing as a soloist under BOL4 moving forward without recruiting new members. She is working on new music to be released in May.