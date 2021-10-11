Eunhyuk and Kyuhyun from Super Junior Image Credit: Supplied

Two members from the legendary K-Pop group Super Junior are set to perform in Dubai on October 15 as part of a weekend of Korean cultural and foodie activities at The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah.

Eunhyuk and Kyuhyun will regale audiences with some of their hits such as ‘A Million Pieces’ and ‘You & I’ at the West promenade from 5.30pm.

Boy group Super Junior debuted in 2005 with 12 members and were one of the drivers of the Korean Wave that has now swept the world. The group is now made up of nine members and their most recent album was ‘The Renaissance’, released this March.

Super Junior at the SMTOWN Live World Tour VI in Dubai in 2018. Image Credit: Antonin Kélian Kallouche/Gulf News

Super Junior was meant to perform at a K-Pop Super Concert at Coca-Cola Arena in March 2020, however the event was cancelled due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. They earlier took Dubai by storm during the SMTown Live World Tour VI in 2018 at Autism Rocks Arena alongside BoA, TVXQ!, Girls’ Generation, SHINee, EXO and Red Velvet.

The K-Pop themed weekend at The Pointe will run from October 14 to October 16 in partnership with Korean Tourism Organisation’s Dubai Office, Springs15.Com and Samyang. Visitors will be able to buy Korean products, watch a special fountain show and sample authentic food.

“As travellers are unable to visit Korea at the moment, we are bringing Korea to Dubai by creating the Korea village featuring great activities and performances,” said Hyunsun Hong, Regional Director at Korea Tourism Organisation, in a statement. “Through this unique concept, we encourage residents to explore tourism in South Korea and visit the Korean Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, too. We want to give UAE residents a taste of everything they could enjoy in Korea and hope to welcome them to our country soon.”

