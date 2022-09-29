Chinese singer and K-pop star Jackson Wang is set to perform in Dubai next year.
The member of popular South Korean group GOT7 will bring his Magic Man World tour to the city on February 4, 2023, according to a post on his Instagram account.
“Finally. The 1st time in my life i get to properly tour now,” he wrote in the caption. “#MAGICMAN is coming. See u there. I promise it’s different.”
He has yet to reveal the venue and ticketing information.
Other tour stops that have been revealed are Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, London and Paris.
Wang, 28, recently released his second solo album ‘Magic Man’, which features 10 tracks including ‘Blow’ and ‘Cruel’. His first solo album was 2019’s ‘Mirrors’, which hit the number 32 on the Billboard 200 in the US.
Prior to that, he released five studio albums as part of K-pop boy group Got7, which left their agency JYP Entertainment in January 2021 after their contracts expired. The septet — which also comprises Jay B, Mark, Jinyoung, Youngjae, BamBam and Yugyeom — have been focused on their solo careers, but are still together as a group and even released their 12th Korean EP together, ‘Got7’, on May 23.
Jay B recently performed at K-Fest Abu Dhabi as part of a starry line-up of Korean artists.