K-Pop phenomenon BTS will be getting a star on Dubai’s Walk of Fame.

The announcement was made via The Dubai Star’s social media late last night.

“A Dubai Star is now dedicated to the popular South Korean boy band from Seoul—@bts_bighit. Will you be cheering for them at our launch event this October?” the tweet read.

BTS is the first Korean act to be included in the UAE’s star-studded Hollywood-like Walk of Fame landmark — another career-high week for the South Korean pop group.

The group’s local ARMY fanbase, whom all gathered and casted their vote on the K-Pop superstars, instantly took to Twitter and #BTSDubaiStar was soon trending in the UAE in anticipation of news of their favorite multi-talented Korean idols.

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the recipients of the Dubai Star. Image Credit: IANS

Adding to their long list of achievements, BTS is the latest to be honoured with the accolade and will join other names that include Lebanese designer Elie Saab, footballer Lionel Messi, Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, Saudi Arabian singer Abdul Majeed Abdullah and Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni in receiving a ‘star’ on the walkable tribute later this year.

The Korean recipients of the The Dubai Stars are one of the most popular boy bands in the world.

Signed under agency Big Hit Entertainment in 2013, BTS — an acronym for Bangtan Sonyeondan or Beyond The Scene — consists of rappers RM, Suga, and J-Hope and vocalists V, Jin, Jimin and Jungkook and continue to win hearts with their boy-next-door charm, in synch choreographies and socially conscious songs.

It probably goes without saying that BTS is one of the most popular K-Pop acts in the UAE. Their music always manages to top the UAE iTunes charts. The record-breaking group’s recent official soundtrack to the ‘BTS World’ mobile game app took over the online local iTunes charts and their massively successful song ‘Boy With Luv’ featuring Halsey has been getting radio airplay in the country.

In their homeland, the septet’s third number one Billboard 200 chart-topping EP, ‘Map of the Soul: Persona’ was recently revealed to be the best-selling South Korean album of all time.

BTS getting their very own spot could mean another major historic accomplishment for the group and most probably for K-Pop in the UAE.

Decorating the sidewalk of Shaikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard in Downtown Dubai, The Dubai Stars by Emaar will kick off with 400 stars, who were voted by the public and known to have made a positive impact in various areas such as music, architecture, social media influence, innovation, film, art, sports, literature, and social work, this October and is expected to showcase more than 10,000 stars on the walk in total when complete.