Girls’ Generation fans can finally rejoice as the K-pop officially announced the release of their seventh album next month.
‘FOREVER 1’, which drops on August 8, will end the group’s five-year hiatus that stemmed from Tiffany, Sooyoung and Seohyun leaving their talent agency, SM Entertainment. The album release will also mark the group’s 15th anniversary, after hitting the K-pop scene in 2007.
The popular girl group originally started out with nine members and tasted success with hits such as ‘Genie’, ‘Girls’ Generation’, ‘Gee’ and ‘Lion Heart’. But things went awry in 2014 when Jessica Jung, a prominent member of the group, was fired by SM Entertainment.
In 2017, the group launched its sixth studio album ‘Holiday Night’ and soon went on hiatus after three members quit to pursue solo careers, with Sunny, Taeyeon, Yuri, Yoona and Hyoyeon still a part of the group. At the time, Girls’ Generation was adamant that it was them disbanding but taking a time out.
The reunion has been in the works for a while, with nuggets being teased on social media since May. According to Korean news agency Yonhap, all eight members of Girls’ Generation will return for the new album, which will feature 10 tracks.
In addition, SM Entertainment has also shared that the girls will also be part a of the line-up at ‘SMTOWN LIVE 2022: SMCU Express @ Human City Suwon’, a concert being staged on August 20 at Seoul’s World Cup Stadium.