They are the second Korean pop act to score themselves a star, following BTS

Image Credit:

K-Pop superstars Exo will be awarded a star at Dubai’s Walk of Fame in Downtown Dubai this October.

The big news was officially revealed by The Dubai Stars on its social media handles last night.

“We’ve seen the legendary @WeAreOneEXO take the music industry by storm, one act at a time. Today, with all your nominations we officially announce that we will be unveiling their #DubaiStar in @MyDowntownDubai this October! #TheDubaiStars #EmaarDubai #EXOL,” tweeted The Dubai Stars.

Upon the announcement, Twitter lit up with a series of tweets and Exo’s devoted fan base, collectively known as Exo-Ls, celebrated their inclusion in the city’s very own walk of fame on social media.

Much like the US Walk of Fame, The Dubai Stars will pay homage to local and international personalities from various fields. Out of the first 400 names voted by the public and unveiled at the launch in three months, Exo-Ls should be able to spot the group’s name alongside the likes of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, Lebanese singer Fayrouz, actor Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, action star Jackie Chan, and other celebrities in the latest batch to be recognised and awarded a Dubai Star so far.

Exo has gone on to become one of the biggest boy bands in K-Pop and their hard-earned rise will soon be recognised with a star in the country.

They are the second Korean pop act to score themselves a star on Dubai’s Walk of Fame following Big Hit Entertainment’s chart-topping boy group BTS, demonstrating K-Pop’s local evolution over the years.

The massively popular South Korean band is hardly new to Dubai. Exo flew over to Dubai January of last year to watch their popular song ‘Power’ choreographed at The Dubai Fountain, drawing hundreds of fans at the premiere.

‘Power’, which was the first K-Pop song to be included into the Dubai Fountain’s list of melodies, was such a hit among spectators that it was played on three separate occasions because of popular demand.

Exo later took their songs to the stage and performed popular hits at ‘SMTown Live World Tour VI in Dubai’ in front of 15,000 concertgoers.

Signed under one of South Korea’s biggest listed K-Pop label, the record-breaking boy group has built a dedicated fan base in the UAE. With every release from either the group or its members, their music always soars to the top of the UAE iTunes chart.

They also took over the Burj Khalifa last July and its member Baekhyun was also featured at the record-breaking laser and light show ‘Imagine’ at Dubai Festival City, all thanks to fan-run projects.

Forming Dubai’s upcoming Walk of Fame project, 10,000 stars — voted by the public — in grand total will decorate Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Boulevard. It is set to be world’s biggest walkable tribute.