K-Pop group B.I.G shared their love for their Arabic fans by covering hit song ‘La Bezzaf’ by boy group The5 and they nailed it.
The music video has received over 720,000 views to date. Not only are fans proud of the boys, but also, The5 member Ahmad Hassan complimented their performance on Instagram.
During their interview with KBS World Radio Arabic in South Korea, member Heedo said that they wanted to choose an Arabic song for their fans and so they decided on ‘La Bezzaf’ as it suits them best.
Benji also mentioned that they’d like to collaborate with The5.
B.I.G debuted as a five-member group under GH Entertainment in 2014. After member J-hoon enlisted in the mandatory military service in November of last year, Jinseok joined the band last month.