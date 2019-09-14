VIXX is gearing up for a comeback with digital single, ‘Parallel’, this Thursday.

On September 11, the K-Pop group surprised fans by dropping a colourful teaser image online with the word ‘Parallel’ displayed on an attention-grabbing blurry cover.

Member N is currently serving in the country’s compulsory military service, and it is unconfirmed whether he will be featured alongside his bandmates Leo, Hongbin, Ravi, Ken and Hyuk.

Its lead song ‘Parallel’ reportedly signifies a parallel universe where the all-male group exists.

The six members of VIXX were initially introduced through a Korean television show ‘MyDol’ and released their debut single, ‘Super Hero’, in 2012. The Jellyfish Entertainment-signed act garnered attention for being an aesthetic, conceptual-focused group, proving to be one of the most distinct acts in K-Pop.

Aside from their group activities, the members have been actively pursuing solo endeavours in the Korean entertainment industry.

In May, Ravi announced his departure from the Korean agency to establish his own hip hop label, GROOVL1N, but will continue promoting with VIXX.