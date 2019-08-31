Mina, the Japanese member of girl group Twice, has been diagnosed with anxiety disorder, her agency confirmed.

JYP Entertainment released a statement updating fans on Mina’s current health condition since last revealing that she had been pulled out the girl group’s world tour due to her struggle with “extreme anxiety and insecurity toward performing on stage” back in June.

The agency confirmed the diagnosis after checking with several medical experts. Due to the unpredictable symptoms that are associated with anxiety disorder, JYP Entertainment added that Mina’s future participation in the group’s scheduled activities is being decided by the singer herself and the Twice members and is based on the objective state of her health.

The popular K-Pop group’s agency pledged that they will take all measures for their singer’s recovery and asked fans for their support.

A source in the music industry reportedly revealed that Mina participated in the group’s upcoming comeback music video after much discussion with the label and the support of her members. This has not been confirmed by Twice’s agency.

The nine members — Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Dahyun, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu — were put together through 2015 reality show titled ‘Sixteen’. They catapulted to fame with successful hits such as ‘What is Love?’, ‘Fancy’, ‘Cheer up’, ‘TT’ and ‘Likey’.

They recently wrapped up their ‘TWICELIGHTS’ world tour in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, and will continue the Asia leg of their tour in Japan in October.