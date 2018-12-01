Managed by Pledis Entertainment, Jun debuted along with 12 other members in one of K-Pop’s biggest boy bands in 2015. Alongside Hoshi, The8 and Dino, Juno is part of the group’s Performance Unit, made up of Seventeen’s top dancers. The Hip-Hop Unit is composed of Wonwoo, S.coups, Mingyu, and Vernon, while the Vocal Unit features singers Joshua, Woozi, Jeonghan, DK, and Seungkwan.