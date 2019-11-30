Block B member accused other Korean artists of buying songs in bulk to rank higher

Image Credit:

Park Kyung is facing a series of lawsuits from fellow Korean artists after he accused them of digital chart manipulation.

Last Sunday the Block B member tweeted that he wanted to do sajaegi or bulk buying to rank songs high on the charts, just like ballad duo Vibe, and soloists Song Ha Ye, Lim Jae Hyun, Jeon Sang Keun, Jang Deok Cheol, and Hwang In Wook.

The tweet was deleted the same day due to its controversy, yet all of the accused artists denied the alleged music hoarding claim and are now taking legal action against the 27-year-old for online defamation.

His accusation came at the time when sad break-ups songs by the mentioned singers have received the highest numbers on the music charts.

In a turn of events, Korean netizens are expressing their support for his bold statement that has sparked chart-rigging manipulations in the industry. Fans have gathered to stream his 2016 song ‘Inferiority Complex’, getting to the sixth place on the Bugs and Melon real-time chart and in the top 20 on Genie real-time chart.

Park Kyung’s agency issued a formal apology and announced that they’ll be hiring a lawyer to legally protect its artist.