Singer will be sitting out the group’s activities until he makes a full recovery

NCT’s Jungwoo is on hiatus due to health-related issues.

SM Entertainment confirmed the singer’s current health condition and assured fans he is resting, without elaborating further. Therefore, he will be sitting out the group’s activities until he makes a full recovery.

He was not in attendance at events such as the 2019 Capitol Congress 2019 event where a new K-Pop group SuperM was unveiled and the ‘2019 Idol Star Athletics Championships – Chuseok Special’ recording along with his band NCT 127.

He was expected to join his bandmates for a performance at the ‘Spotify on Stage in Midnight Sonic’ on Friday in Japan but was unable to participate due to health reasons, Spotify announced ahead of the event.