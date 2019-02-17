GOT7’s fans have something to be excited about. After briefly teasing a new sub-unit with a series of black-and-white concept photos, JYP Entertainment revealed that the group’s main vocalist JB and main dancer Yugyeom will work together under new duo titled ‘Jus2’.
Got7’s second subunit will drop their music video on March 4 while their first EP ‘Focus’ is expected to drop the following day.
GOT7 leader JB previously formed a pop duo, JJ Project, with member Jinyoung, in 2012.
The sub-unit will also hold its ‘Jus2