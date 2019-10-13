Image Credit:

Girls Generation member Taeyeon will be dropping second full-length album ‘Purpose’ on October 22, SM Entertainment confirmed.

The vocalist’s forthcoming music release will feature 12 tracks, including this year’s single ‘Four Seasons’ and ‘Blue’ as well as other songs with variety of sonic styles.

“The title ‘Purpose’ means that it will carry Taeyeon’s goals as both a person and singer and how music has become an important purpose in life,” SM Entertainment said, according to Korea Joongang Daily.

The female prowess and songstress first surprised fans by dropping orange and sultry teaser images of her face and shoulder, heightening their anticipation. Taeyeon finally revealed her comeback date and release schedule.

Taeyeon has been in the K-Pop music scene since her debut in 2007 as a member of prominent girl group Girls’ Generation. She is no stranger to sweeping the domestic music charts, that includes OST Part. 3 ‘All About You’ from Korean drama ‘Hotel Del Luna’, as well as her single ‘Four Seasons’.

Aside from releasing singles, the forthcoming album is her second full-length following her debut studio album, ‘My Voice’, in 2017.