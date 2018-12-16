Exo certainly made all our weekends worthwhile. The wildly successful K-Pop boy band returned with a seductive comeback with their fifth repackaged album, ‘Love Shot’, and music video of the lead track last Thursday.
The eight members — D.O., Baekhyun, Chanyeol, Kai, Chen, Suho, Xiumin, and Sehun — performing sensual dance moves during a moonlit heist while figuring out the meaning of true love in their ‘Love Shot’ music video is a feast for the eyes and ears. The body rolls, flawless aesthetics, charisma and outstanding harmonisation got the group’s fans, Exo-Ls, to trend #ItsTheLoveShot locally and globally and share their reaction to the new album and music video.
The K-Pop sensation has undeniable influence and a massive international following. Exo-Ls fell in love with the group’s album that it took over the world by storm. ‘Love Shot’ shot its way up to the top of the iTunes Albums chart in Egypt, UAE, Saudi Arabia, India, Palestine, Libya, Bahrain, Oman, Lebanon, and 51 other countries worldwide. Their immense popularity in Korea is no joke either. Apart from ‘Love Shot’ debuting at No. 1 on various daily album charts, the addictive pop dance title track, that was co-written by members Chen and Chanyeol, scored top spots on various major domestic real-time charts shortly after it was released.
In addition to title track ‘Love Shot’, the repackaged album contains several other new tracks such as ‘Wait’, ‘Trauma’ and the Chinese version of ‘Love Shot’.
‘Love Shot’ follows the successful release of their full-length album, ‘Don’t Mess Up My Tempo’, which also dominated the UAE iTunes chart, back in November.
Exo recently earned the title of quintuple million sellers and made history by becoming the first K-Pop group, who made their debut after year-2000, to sell over 10 million albums in Korea.