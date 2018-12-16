The K-Pop sensation has undeniable influence and a massive international following. Exo-Ls fell in love with the group’s album that it took over the world by storm. ‘Love Shot’ shot its way up to the top of the iTunes Albums chart in Egypt, UAE, Saudi Arabia, India, Palestine, Libya, Bahrain, Oman, Lebanon, and 51 other countries worldwide. Their immense popularity in Korea is no joke either. Apart from ‘Love Shot’ debuting at No. 1 on various daily album charts, the addictive pop dance title track, that was co-written by members Chen and Chanyeol, scored top spots on various major domestic real-time charts shortly after it was released.