Boyfriend members: Hyunseong, Jeongmin, Donghyun, Minwoo, Kwangmin and Youngmin. Image Credit: Supplied

Starship Entertainment has officially confirmed Boyfriend’s disbandment.

Last Friday, the Korean music agency broke the news on the group’s official Twitter account with a bittersweet video clip thanking the boys for their hard work for the past eight years.

“We sincerely thank them for their passion and heart as proud artists of Starship. We will not forget all the moments we’ve had together,” Starship wrote in the caption, according to US-based Korean pop culture website Soompi.

The disbandment came after the six members’ contract ended a day before the announcement. The label released an official statement thanking fans, known as BestFriends, for supporting them for the past eight years.

“We had serious discussions with the members of Boyfriend about future activities, and after much deliberation, we have come to the agreement to official end group activities on May 16, 2019 with the conclusion of their contract,” Starship added in the official statement.

Following the shocking announcement, the six members — Jeongmin, Kwangmin, Donghyun, Hyunseong, Youngmin and Minwoo — also posted heartfelt letters to fans on their individual Instagram accounts and thanked them for the support.