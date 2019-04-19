Rapper Lil Dicky has teamed up with Leonardo DiCaprio to raise money for Earth Day

Rapper Lil Dicky has unveiled a star-studded music video featuring singers Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus and Ariana Grande.

Lil Dicky has dropped his new music video to raise awareness for climate change, timed for the Earth Day celebrations, reports People.

The 31-year-old recruited over 30 artistes to appear in the six-minute animated masterpiece.

The group of A-listers, which includes Bieber, Sia, Grande, Cyrus, Ed Sheeran and more, have lent their voices to the cause. Halsey features as a lion cub, while Meghan Trainor speaks up for India.

Dicky gave fans a preview of the music video during an episode of ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’.

The rapper and comedian turned to the live audience and passionately spoke about the “environmental crisis going on right now”. Lil Dicky has teamed up with the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation (established by the Oscar-winner in 1998 to protect existing ecosystems and restore balance to those already impacted by climate change) to raise cash for a good cause.