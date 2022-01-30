It’s time to feel the music with DIFC’s Jazz Avenue hosting a month-long celebration of the swing and blues from next month featuring an eclectic mix of musicians from around the world.
Gate Avenue at DIFC, in partnership with Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) is celebrating jazz by bringing together renowned international musicians at Jazz Avenue every Friday and Saturday from February 4 to March 5.
Kicking off this event is Sylvia Howard, described as the brightest modern jazz singer, who will be sharing her love of music with highlights of her well-known tunes on February 4 and 5. She will be followed by the talented Faby Médina who will feature her first album ‘Following Love’, taking listeners through a journey of swing, be-bop and pop with a touch of soul in her voice on February 11-12.
Music enthusiasts can enjoy the world of blues, soul, funk and gospel with the famous Mister Melvin, whose talent allowed him to share the stage with renowned artists such as Michele Hendricks (jazz) and Derek Martin (soul) to name a few. He will be performing on February 18-19.
Bringing the jazz spirit of originality, personality and meaningful expressiveness in music to life, the self-taught Turkish artist, Sibel Kose, will perform on February 25-26. She has emerged as one of Turkey’s top female jazz vocalists who built her experience singing alongside major jazz masters and was awarded the first prize in the International Competition of Jazz Vocalists’ in Zamosc (Poland) in 1992. Today, Kose contributes to the growth of the jazz scene through her ‘Jazz Vocal Workshops’ in Istanbul.
Alvon Johanson, the Ambassador of the Blues and 2015 recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Empress Theatre will close this year’s event with a performance on March 4-5.
Tickets are priced at Dh180 per person and are fully redeemable against F&B and are sold via Platinumlist or at the venue. Attendees can choose between three F&B partners including vegan optons.
Doors open at 7pm and closes at 11.30pm.