The ‘Hot and Cold’ singer performed unbeknownst to many of her fans in the UAE

Image Credit:

American pop star Katy Perry performed in Dubai this week, but her show flew mostly under the radar as it was held at a private event.

Perry put on a performance on December 13 at Rise Dubai, Amway’s Asia Pacific Leadership Seminar, which took place at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Sporting a supersized blue bow with her signature blonde hair raked back into a high ponytail, Perry performed hits such as Roar, Chained to the Rhythm and One That Got Away.

While not all her fans were privy to the event, many audience members were close enough to the stage to get a selfie with the singer in the background.

Perry is no stranger to the UAE. Three years ago the ‘Fireworks’ performer held another private performance for the Dubai Airshow Gala. She also welcomed in 2018 at a New Year’s Eve concert in Abu Dhabi’s du Arena.

Posing in her sparkling baby blue leotard and dramatic eyeshadow to match, Perry shared pictures from her most recent local performance on Instagram, writing: “Blueberry baby in Dubai.”

Rise Dubai 2019 welcomed international guests including Virgin Group founder Richard Branson. According to an early report from TTR Weekly, the event was set to be “the largest gathering of international Amway leaders in its 60 years of history.”