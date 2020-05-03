A stunning photo of the singer with buzzed blonde hair went viral

Adele Image Credit: TNS

Singer Adele is the last person we would expect to join the shaved head lockdown trend — but the British songstress would seemingly outdo just about everyone with a new buzzed ‘do.

A picture of the ‘Someone Like You’ artist went viral. In it, her head is shaved and what’s left of her short hair is dyed blonde.

The image landed online after Adele’s make-up artist shared a cryptic post telling everyone to ‘get ready’ and revealed that ‘exciting news [is] coming soon’, leading people to believe that a new album was on the way.

Soon after, the picture of Adele made its way onto Twitter with the caption ‘ADELE?!!!!’

“This album is about to send us all to therapy,” was the caption of a viral retweet, which has 245 million likes and more than 57 thousand retweets.

A quick visit to the verified Instagram (@hey_reilly) that shared the photo shows that its specialised in edited celebrity photos.

In fact, the illustrator and graphic artist has in the past digitally shaven off Timothy Chalamet’s locks, given president Barack Obama a footballer-worthy leopard dye job, and turned Queen Eilzabeth into an avant-garde editorial titled ‘Elizabeth McQueen’.

So, who is @hey_reilly?

Tagging his photos with H_R, @hey_reilly is a Scottish-born digital artist, who graduated from the Royal College of Art, and is known for putting a tongue-in-cheek twist on pop culture images.