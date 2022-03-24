Grammy-winning singer Harry Styles has announced that his new, much-anticipated album is on the way.
‘Harry’s House’, his third studio album, will release on May 20.
The announcement was made through the singer’s social media, along with a picture of Styles standing in an upside-down living room.
Billboard reported that ‘Harry’s House’ will have 13 songs, which is more than his previous albums. A teaser for the album was also released, showcasing artistic snippets of various videos and ending with Styles walking onto a theatre stage as the outline of yellow house rises to frame him.
Styles’s last album was 2019’s ‘Fine Line’, which featured the track ‘Watermelon Sugar’ that won him a Grammy for Best Pop Solo Performance. Prior to that, his self-titled debut album released in 2017.
Apart from his flourishing music career, Styles has also acted in 2017’s ‘Dunkirk’ and had a cameo in 2021’s ‘Eternals’.
The former One Direction member will next act in psychological thriller ‘Don’t Worry Darling’, being directed by girlfriend Olivia Wilde.