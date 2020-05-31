Image Credit:

Baekhyun made a sweet solo return with second mini-album ‘Delight’ and the title track ‘Candy’ last Monday.

“Got me feeling like pop rocks, strawberry, bubblegum,” the Exo vocalist sings as he compares himself to different candy flavours in the trendy R’n’B track before professing, “All I want is you my love.”

Aside from ‘Candy’, the mini-album contains six other tracks — ‘R U Ridin’?’, ‘Bungee’, ‘Underwater’, ‘Poppin’’, ‘Ghost’ and ‘Love Again’ — that showcases his different sides while keeping R’n’B as his base.

Released on May 25, the EP was already a projected success and never failed to reign on the local and global charts. As of May 24, he achieved a personal record for surpassing 732,297 copies in stock pre-orders. Additionally, the K-Pop singer became the first solo artist to sell the most albums — more than 620,000 copies — on the Hanteo chart in the first day of its release.

SM Entertainment also confirmed that the EP took over the iTunes chart in 68 countries, including the UAE, Bahrain, Egypt, India, Jordan, Philippines, Saudi Arabia and Turkey. The title track also charted high on the UAE iTunes songs chart.

Adding to this, the ‘Candy’ music video became the top trending video in the country on YouTube a day after its release.

The 28-year-old singer’s EP was not only a success in his homeland but also in China. ‘Delight’ surpassed 3 million yuan (Dh1.5 million) of album sales, making it the first Korean album to achieve the title Triple Platinum on China’s largest music site as of May 29, SM Entertainment revealed.