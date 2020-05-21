Rapper Freek and soul singer Abri are among the line-up on May 25

Moh Flow Image Credit: Supplied

A free-to-watch Eid concert under the theme ‘Better Together’ will stream on May 25 at 9pm, with performances from top regional artists and producers.

‘Flash Live; Eid Celebrations’, in collaboration with twofour54, will feature sets from Layla Kardan, Fafa, Danny Aridi, Moh Flow x A’y, Abri and Freek. The artists will perform from their homes for audiences who are also staying safe and socially distant in their residences.

Viewers can expect everything from jazz and acoustic pop to R’n’B, hip hop and soul performances, from a handful of the region’s best contemporary acts.

The event will be hosted by radio presenter Kris Fade.

In addition, the virtual concert will support a good cause, as viewers can contribute to the Authority of Social Contribution Ma’an’s ‘Together We Are Good’ programme, via the togetherwearegood.ae website.

“At Flash Entertainment, bringing people together through music and entertainment has always been at the heart of what we do. Just because people are apart, it does not mean the music has to stop. Created together with our partner twofour54, the ‘Flash Live’ series is the first step towards making virtual shows under strict social distancing restrictions for people to enjoy live entertainment from their homes,” said John Lickrish, CEO of Flash Entertainment.