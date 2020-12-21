Singer Ed Sheeran will reportedly be releasing new music today after going on a break late last year.
The ‘Shape of You’ star posted a picture on Instagram on December 20 with the caption: “11am GMT tomorrow. A Christmas present.”
On December 24, 2019, the singer-songwriter had announced that he would be going on “another break”, following his hiatus in 2016.
“I’ve been a bit non-stop since 2017 so I’m just gonna take a breather to travel, write and read. I’ll be off all social media until it’s time to come back. To my family and friends, see ya when I see ya — and to my fans, thank you for always being amazing,” he wrote on Instagram. “I promise to be back with some new music when the time is right and I’ve lived a little more to actually have something to write about.”
He sure does have wonderful things to write about now. Even though he had been off the radar, 29-year-old Sheeran popped up on social media on September 1 to say that his wife Cherry Seaborn had given birth to their first child together the previous week; a baby girl named Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran.
While we have to wait at see what his Christmas present is, NME had reported that UK radio station Power Radio tweeted about Sheeran releasing a single ‘The Afterglow’ on December 21.
The singer, who has performed in the UAE multiple times, last released music in 2019 — his fourth studio album ‘No.6 Collaborations Project.