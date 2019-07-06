Dubai-based DJ and production duo Hollaphonic has teamed up with K-Pop singer Kevin Woo on new song ‘Over You’.

Written alongside soul/pop singer, songwriter and producer SYPS with Hollaphonic and record label Tokyo Monsters on the production, ‘Over You’ is an electro pop track that seamlessly blends with Woo’s smooth vocals about being over a lover and just wanting to dance.

First revealed via a lyric music video on YouTube on July 3, the upbeat English song, which Woo had a hand in co-writing, gives off a refreshing vibe perfect for the summer.

The idea of working on a track for Woo came when the duo was told that the K-Pop singer was going to perform at US-based Korean music and culture convention, KCON. So, Hollaphonic — made up of Greg Stainer and Olly Wood — and the music production team at a studio in Thailand “decided to put something together for a gig that was effectively 10 days away”.

“I’m really really happy and excited about how it sounds. His voice is great, and his energy is just super,” Wood tells Gulf News tabloid!.

Wood said that they enjoyed working with the singer and they’re “getting a really good reaction from his fans.”

Formerly a member of K-Pop boy band U-Kiss, Woo performed the Hollaphonic X Kevin debut track for the first time on stage at KCON New York over the weekend.

“It’s a little bit of K-Pop and electro pop. It’s a sound that I’ve never done before and it’s a feel-good song for the summer. I can’t wait for you guys to jam out to it,” the singer said in a video posted online.

Though Hollaphonic has worked with Asian artists such as J-Pop idol group PrizmaX and Thai superstar Peck Palitchok, their new track marks the duo’s first cross-cultural K-Pop collaboration. It’s also a first for a UAE musician to work with a Korean artist.

“We just loved the way that Asia moves so quickly and is so energetic and is so creative that I think for us we are looking forward to making a lot more music in that part of the world, especially in the K-Pop world,” Wood said.

He went on to confirm that we should expect more K-Pop collaborations in the works.

“I’m sure we’ll do some more stuff with Kevin and then we got a few more acts from the K-Pop world that we’re in discussions with and talking to and being introduced to. So, I’m quite excited about that,” Wood added.

As for Hollaphonic’s side, Wood shared that they’re “looking and very focused on bringing K-Pop a little bit more to the UAE and to the region” and are in discussions with Korean music labels on bringing a version of KCON called K-Wave, created for the region.

The chart-topping DJ duo was the first electronic act to sign under a major record label in the Middle East. They have shared the stage with the likes of David Guetta, Seal, Tiesto, Coldplay, Major Lazer, and is Dubai’s first airport resident DJ in the world. Their single 2017 ‘Spaceship’ will be featured on Nasa’s moon tunes playlist.

As for Woo, he debuted with K-Pop boy band U-Kiss in 2008 under NH Media. In 2017, he departed from the group after his contract expired. Woo was also an MC for Arirang TV’s idol variety show ‘After School Club’ for nearly four years but left to pursue a solo musical career.